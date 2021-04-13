WATCH: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson go on unusual date in KUWTK teaser

The new episode airs in the US on Thursday

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson embarked on an unusual outing in a preview clip for this week’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In a teaser for the hit reality show, which airs in the US on Thursday and in Ireland on Hayu the following day, the couple go on an alien hunting date.

Explaining the strange date in a confessional, Khloe said: “Malibu has actually attracted a ton of UFO sightings and then when I was researching, I found out about this trail and this trail is supposed to have amazing alien energy, and I am so excited again.”

“Hiking, aliens, what’s better?” the 36-year-old asked.

Tristan added: “Khloe gave me an invite. I think I was the last person in her address book to ask to come join her on this hike, but at the end of the day, it’s quality time.

“And it’s exercise. I’m not playing basketball right now so I can get some extra cardio and be beside a beautiful woman like this… I’m going to jump at the opportunity.”

Tristan and Khloe celebrated their daughter True’s third birthday on Monday, and are planning to have another child together, after undergoing IVF.

The couple first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance this year – after they grew close during lockdown.