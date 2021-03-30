The reality stars showed off their competitive sides in a game of volleyball

WATCH: Khloe and Kim Kardashian go head-to-head with Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Khloe and Kim Kardashian are taking on Kendall and Kylie Jenner in the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The reality stars will take part in a ‘Kardashians Vs Jenners’ volleyball game in a bid to prove which side of the family are more athletically gifted.

In a sneak peak of Thursday night’s episode, Kim said in her confessional: “As siblings, we’re always competitive, but Kendall has been talking a lot about how the Jenners are genetically gifted, and this is something that makes my blood boil.”

In a flashback clip, Kendall tells Khloe: “I did this blood test. They told me that I’m super athletic and I’m built for this s***.”

Khloe replied, “But I’m athletic too,” to which Kendall asked: “Are you though?”

In her confessional, Khloe said: “We are not genetically gifted, but we have fought harder to be athletes, to work out, to have a routine”, with Kim adding: “We are the true athletes here.”

Kendall explained: “When it comes to sports, I do like to win. My dad just always had so much faith in Kylie and I when it came to being athletic. We grew up daddy’s girls with these Olympic genes so the Jenners, we just have it in us.”

Momager Kris Jenner added: “I think the kids are competitive just naturally, so it’s a lot of fun to see them and how serious they are.”

Kris was married to the late Robert Kardashian from 1978 until 1991, sharing four children – Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Robert.

She went on to marry Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce, in 1991, with the couple sharing two children – Kendall and Kylie.

The former couple split in 2015, the same year former Olympian Caitlyn announced she was transgender.