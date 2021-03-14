WATCH: Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber share secrets as they play ‘Never Have I Ever’

The models have been friends since 2012

Hailey Bieber has launched her own YouTube channel, with Kendall Jenner starring in one of her very first videos.

The models drank Kendall’s new tequila, made mac and cheese, and played ‘Never Have I Ever’ in the first episode of Hailey’s series ‘Who’s In My Bathroom?’

While playing the popular drinking game, the close friends revealed they both had songs written about them, had kissed the same guy as a best friend, and secretly read their partner’s text messages.

The duo also revealed they had never had a one-night stand or cheated on a partner.

During the video, Hailey and Kendall almost accidentally took a sip of their drinks when asked “never have I ever been pregnant”.

Kendall, who is dating basketball star Devin Booker, said: “We need to clear that one up. Neither of us has ever been pregnant.”

Hailey, who is married to Canadian singer Justin Bieber, added: “We’ve never been pregnant. Nothing of that sort. Not a scare, not a nothing.”

Kendall, 25, was brought to tears with laughter after revealing she had never been proposed to before.

The KUWTK star said: “No one’s ever proposed to me. I’ve never even been engaged….I’m not married. It would be so nice to be married, but I’m not. My dress would be so beautiful.”

Check out the full video here: