WATCH: Kendall and Kylie Jenner get into HUGE row in new KUWTK teaser

The sisters clash over an outfit

WATCH: Kendall and Kylie Jenner get into HUGE row in new KUWTK...

Kendall and Kylie Jenner get into a huge row in a new teaser for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In a sneak peek from this week’s episode, Kendall lashes out at Kylie after she takes an outfit she wanted to wear out in Palm Springs.

Speaking to Kourtney, Kendall stresses: “I wanted to wear your brown outfit, but then Kylie comes in and everyone bows down to Kylie and lets her wear whatever the f**k she wants.”

The model is left wearing an outfit she doesn’t like, and when Kylie says she looks “cute”, the sisters come to blows.

Kylie shouts: “Kendall! Oh, like, you deserve the outfit more? Whatever, you’re a hater. You’re not gonna ruin my f**king night. I’m having a good time.”

Kendall snaps back: “You ruined my f**king night, so I can do whatever the f**k I want to all night.”

The scene was filmed back in early March, before the coronavirus outbreak hit California.

At the time, the Kardashian-Jenner clan shared videos of their boozy night in Toucans Tiki Lounge, where they watched a drag show.

