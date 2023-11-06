WATCH: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s daughter makes first public appearance

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s daughter made her first public appearance over the weekend.

Daisy Dove, 3, stepped out with her dad on Saturday night to support her mom on the closing night of her Las Vegas residency.

In a video shared by a fan, Katy gave a sweet onstage shoutout to her little girl before launching into her 2008 hit Hot n Cold.

Katy Perry shouts out her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom at the final show of her Vegas residency: “I love you so much. You’re my best friend and I’m so glad you’re here.” pic.twitter.com/SamuOX6HNN — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 6, 2023

Katy gushed: “Daisy! I love you so much. You’re my best friend, I’m so glad you’re here.”

“I’m gonna sing this next song — I think you know it?” the mom-of-one continued, speaking directly to her daughter.

The three-year-old was all smiles in a red and white polka dot dress, with huge pink headphones shielding her ears from the loud music.

In another fan video, Katy thanked her family for “supporting me and coming to Vegas more times in these past two years than we’ve ever been”.

“To my partner Orlando,” Katy continued, “for being an incredible support system and an amazing father – I love you.”

“I created this show after the birth of my daughter, Daisy Dove. When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up.”

“She made me whole, and she healed me, and she showed me how to play again.”

“So, this show is for everyone’s inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free.”

Katy and Orlando first met at a Golden Globes after-party back in 2016.

The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

The couple welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020. Orlando is also father to a son named Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Katy was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 until 2012, while Orlando was married to Miranda from 2010 until 2013.