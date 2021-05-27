WATCH: Kate Middleton and Prince William chat to Cruella stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson

The highly anticipated film premieres on Disney+ on Friday, May 28

Kate Middleton and Prince William hosted a drive-in movie honoring NHS workers in Scotland on Wednesday, screening the highly anticipated Disney film Cruella.

Ahead of the movie, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke with the leading stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson via video call about their experience filming in London.

Emma Stone (who plays Cruella de Vil) revealed to the royals that she rode a motorbike outside Buckingham Palace for one scene in the movie.

William joked: “We should have had you stopped, Emma. That’s very dangerous.”

The actress replied: “I know. I really got away with it. It’s incredible.”

Movie night 🍿 #Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse with NHS staff in recognition of their vital work throughout the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/N0kpyKjJ8q — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 26, 2021

Speaking about the 1970s inspired fashion in the flick, Emma Thompson said: “Of course I was alive in the 70s so I kept looking at all the frocks and thinking, ‘I think that’s mine. I’m sure I’ve worn that.'”

“You won’t remember because you’re all too young,” she added.

Cruella premieres on Disney+ on Friday, May 28, but NHS workers got to watch the movie two days early at a drive-in movie at the Palace of Holyroodhouse hosted by William and Kate.

They told the frontline workers: “We wanted to thank you for the extraordinary dedication, commitment and personal sacrifice you have shown in supporting our communities through this pandemic.”

According to the official synopsis, Cruella follows a young girl named Estella (Emma Stone), who is determined to make a name for herself with her designs amidst the punk rock revolution.

Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of fashion legend the Baroness von Hellman, (played by Emma Thompson).

