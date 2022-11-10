WATCH: John Lewis release highly anticipated Christmas 2022 ad

It’s here…

The John Lewis Christmas 2022 ad has landed, and it’s another tear-jerker.

This year’s heartwarming ad pays homage to those who foster children over the festive season.

In the video, a new foster dad is seen trying to learn how to skateboard. Later on in the advert, his new foster daughter is seen at the front door holding her own skateboard, showing that the dad was trying to learn for her.

Reacting to the ad, one viewer wrote: “As a dad who has adopted and an employee at John Lewis, this really made me proud ❤️ thank you for using your massive platform to represent and support child in care this Christmas.”

Another wrote: “Wow. Absolutely got it right JL… subtle, meaningful, not flashy or pretentious, but heartwarming and still very festive feeling at the same time. 👏❤️😢. X”

Check out the ad below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)