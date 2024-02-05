WATCH: Jay-Z calls out the Grammys for snubbing his wife Beyoncé during acceptance speech

Jay-Z called out the Recording Academy for snubbing his wife Beyoncé during his acceptance speech at the 2024 Grammys.

The 54-year-old took to the stage with his daughter Blue Ivy to collect the Dr Dre Global Impact Award, and he didn’t hold back.

The rapper referenced the fact that his wife has won the most Grammy Awards in history with 32 gongs, but has never won the top prize of Album of the Year.

He said: “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year.

“Think about that. Most Grammys, never won Album of the Year, that doesn’t work.”

“Some of you will go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed, some of you may get robbed, some of you don’t belong in the category,” he continued.

“When I get nervous, I tell the truth.”

He then said aside from the Grammys, musicians have “got to keep showing up”.

“Just in life, you’ve got to keep showing up. Just keep showing up,” Jay told the crowd.

“To get the Grammys, you got to keep showing up until they give you all the accolades you deserve, until they call you chairman, until they call you a genius, until they call you the greatest of all time. Feel me.”