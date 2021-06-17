WATCH: James Corden takes fans behind-the-scenes of the Friends reunion

The cast took part in an impromptu Carpool Karaoke segment

James Corden has taken fans behind-the-scenes of the Friends reunion in a hilarious Late Late Show segment.

At the start, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer were driven around the Warner Bros. lot by James, who hosted their reunion special last month.

While they were being driven around, the cast took part in an impromptu Carpool Karaoke segment, after James played the Friends theme song.

At the end of the song, Courteney said she “always wanted to do Carpool Karaoke.”

James then chatted to the cast about filming the emotional reunion special in Central Perk.

During a quick fire round of questions, the former co-stars revealed Lisa broke character the most on set, and shared who stole the most clothes from wardrobe.