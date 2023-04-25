WATCH: James Corden and Adele break down in tears during final Carpool Karaoke

Adele was the final guest for James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke.

The popular segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden sees the talk show host invite musical guests to drive around and sing their songs.

The fan-favourite talk show, which has been running for eight years, will air its final episode on April 27 – with Carpool Karaoke ending on Monday, April 24.

Adele and James revealed how close friends they truly are, as she revealed he had helped her through her divorce from her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

The singer revealed that a verse in her song I Drink Wine was inspired by James, saying: “[The verse] was inspired by a conversation that you and I had, and it was the 4th of January, 2020 or something, and we’d been on vacation together with the kids..”

The 34-year-old, who finalised her divorce in March 2021, revealed she and her son Angelo went on a family holiday with James, his wife Julia and their three children.

“And we were on our way home and my mood had changed and it was like the first year that I felt like I had to hold myself accountable, for just being an adult, whereas the year before that I left Simon, you and Jules and the kids were so integral in looking after me and Angelo.”

Adele continued: “You used to do it with humour as well, you used to be like, ‘good luck with that one!’ with any sort of thing that I was pursuing, and you were always so, you were like an adult with me, you and Julia would always give me this advice.”

The 34-year-old explained that when James turned to her for advice when he wasn’t happy with his life in America, it made her feel “unsafe”.

“‘It was work stuff, and the Internet, and all those things,” Adele said. “It got me thinking, I felt so unsafe, with you feeling unsafe, because you’ve always been like [the adult] you have, since I was like 21.”

“And then I went to the studio a couple of weeks later, and I wrote this and I sang it into my phone and I sent it to you and I do remember you saying, ‘That’s exactly how I was feeling.'”

James said: “It was everything that I was feeling that day. I was floored by how you’d managed to take everything that I was feeling myself, and… life, and just put it in a verse.”

The pals also reminisced about the first time they met, which was a tear-jerking moment.

Watch the full, final Carpool Karaoke segment with Adele below: