WATCH: Jack Osbourne shares the devastating way he found out his father Ozzy had died

Jack Osbourne held back tears as he shared the devastating moment he learned his father, rock icon Ozzy Osbourne, had died.

The Black Sabbath frontman passed away on July 22 at the age of 76, just weeks after performing his final concert, the Back to the Beginning show at Villa Park.

For Jack, that concert would be the last time he saw his father alive before returning to Los Angeles.

In a new YouTube video, released six weeks after Ozzy’s passing, Jack recalled the moment he received the heartbreaking news.

He explained that in the early hours of the morning, there was a “knock on my house door” and he instantly “knew something bad had happened.”

Speaking directly to the camera from an armchair, Jack shared: “My father passed away around 10am in the morning UK time, I was in Los Angeles, I had been back for about a week.

“After his show, I stuck around for a week with my kids and hung out at the family house in England and it was awesome, my dad was in an amazing mood.”

“It was a lot of fun and looking back now and I am so grateful for that time. My dad was great, he was happy.”

He continued: “I woke up in Los Angeles to a knock on my house door at around 3.45am in the morning.

“Someone who has worked for my family for about 30 years now was knocking on my door and when I looked through my window and I saw it was him, I knew something bad had happened.

“I was informed that my father had passed.”

Reflecting on his emotions in that moment, Jack said: “So many thoughts, there was a level of like ‘okay, he’s not struggling. He’s not suffering anymore’. And that is something.

“I wish he was still here, you know? I wish he was still with us all, but he was having a rough go and I think people saw that at the show.”

Following the news, Jack immediately flew back to England to be with his family.

Official records later confirmed Ozzy’s causes of death: an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction.

He was laid to rest a week later, on July 30, during a private funeral held on the grounds of his Buckinghamshire estate, attended by family and rock legends alike.

At the funeral, Jack shared a moving message inspired by Keanu Reeves.

“I actually shared this at my father’s funeral. There’s an interview with Keanu Reeves. He’s on some nighttime talk show or whatever and they asked him, ‘What do you think happens when you die?’

And Keanu Reeves answer was, “I don’t know what happens when you die, but what I do know is the people that love you miss you the most.”

Holding back tears, Jack added: “I felt that immensely. He wasn’t just a father to me. He was my colleague. We worked together in so many capacities.

“I had recently moved, there was a period where I was between houses and I moved back in with him. So, he was my housemate in my late 30s and it was awesome. Me and the kids were living here. Just a friend, a text buddy, a joke cracker.”

Throughout the 16-minute video, Jack described his father as “deeply complicated” but also someone who, despite declining health, “knew what was going on” and was “very aware.”

He remembered Ozzy as “funny, and weird and awkward and clumsy and just hilarious and so insightful.”

Closing his tribute, Jack promised that more stories about his father’s final days will be shared “when the time is right,” and expressed how moved the family was by the outpouring of love from fans.

“I speak for the family when I say this. We are so grateful for that and it meant so much… it was validating because I know we weren’t alone.”