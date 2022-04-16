Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

WATCH: Harry Styles performs with surprise guest Shania Twain during Coachella debut

Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

Harry Styles surprised festival-goers at Coachella on Friday night by bringing out a very special guest.

An hour into his set in Indio, California, the former One Direction star introduced country music legend Shania Twain.

The pair launched into a duet of her hit song ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’, which was originally released back in 1999.

After delighting the crowd with their performance, the 28-year-old explained that he used to listen to Shania in the car with his mum.

Harry told the crowd: “This lady taught me to sing. She also taught me that men are trash.”

Shania said: “I’m a bit starstruck, what can I say? No, really, I’m a fan of you, of course. I realize that when I was writing this song, you were just a little kid.”

“It’s kind of a dream and very surreal to be sitting here right now to sing this song with you…”

“I think I’m just in love and this song is all about love. So let’s just sing about love.”

The pair then sat on stools to sing Shania’s 1997 hit ‘You’re Still the One’.

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us