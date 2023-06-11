WATCH: Harry Styles fans get engaged at his Slane Castle gig

There was a proposal at Harry Styles’ gig in Slane Castle last night.

The former One Direction star performed in front of a crowd of 80,000 people at the iconic venue, as part of his Love On Tour world tour.

Concertgoers have been sharing videos from the gig on TikTok, including one of a couple getting engaged on the night.

The now-viral video, which was shared by @singlesoundspodcast, has been viewed over 50k times as of Sunday morning.

Congratulations to the happy couple!