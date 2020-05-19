WATCH: Harry Styles drives fans wild by releasing raunchy new music video

The singer has released the video for his latest single Watermelon Sugar

Fans are going wild over Harry Styles’ raunchy new music video for his latest single, Watermelon Sugar.

The 26-year-old dedicated the summertime anthem to “touching” – and the music video features a lot of just that.

Sharing the video on social media, Harry wrote: “DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME.”

“Practice social distancing. Watermelon Sugar Video Out Now.”

DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME. Practice social distancing. Watermelon Sugar Video Out Now.https://t.co/CFnaJ3JpFb pic.twitter.com/jUjdOxFN1i — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 18, 2020

Set on a beach in Malibu, Harry is seen frolicking while being caressed by a group of women in bikinis.

In another scene, the former One Direction star starts suggestively running his fingers along a watermelon slice.

The retro-styled number left fans in a frenzy as they quickly commented on the playful scenes.

“I CANT BREATHE,” one fan penned.

“you and all of these people are absolutely beautiful. thank you so much for sharing this with us we LOVE U,” another commented.

“EXCUSE ME THIS VIDEO LITERALLY RUINED MEEE,” another fan added.

I CANT BREATHE — 𝐬𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐞 🍉 (@ERODAVOL6) May 18, 2020

you and all of these people are absolutely beautiful. thank you so much for sharing this with us we LOVE U pic.twitter.com/8ViGEJpf2F — lucy|hmmyeeealright🍉💫 (@finelineluce) May 18, 2020

EXCUSE ME THIS VIDEO LITERALLY RUINED MEEE — n (@dreamboatharold) May 18, 2020

Harry was seen filming the juicy music video in Malibu back in January.

Last year during an interview with Zane Lowe, Harry addressed speculation about the song’s suggestive meaning.

Zane said: “Everyone’s kind of figured out what it’s about… The joys of, you know, mutually appreciated oral pleasure.”

Harry coyly replied: “Is that what it’s about?… I don’t know.”



