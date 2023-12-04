WATCH: Florence Pugh left shocked after being hit in the face by object thrown at her

Florence Pugh was left shocked after being hit in the face by object thrown at her in a clip which has now gone viral.

Over the weekend, the actress became the latest victim of a trend on social media, in which fans throw things at stars hoping to go viral.

The 27-year-old was in São Paulo, Brazil at a Comic-Con event promoting Dune: Part Two with her co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler and Zendaya on Sunday night.

In a viral clip, Florence was shocked for a moment as a flying object hit her in the face while she posed for photos with her co-stars.

The Little Women actress’ co-stars checked to see if she was okay after the incident.

A host of well-known performers have recently been victimised at their concerts – including Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, Harry Styles, Ava Max, Pink, Drake, Kid Cudi, and Kelsea Ballerini.

In June, pop singer Bebe Rexha sustained injuries to her face when she was hit by a mobile phone on stage in New York.

The 33-year-old was left with a large purple bruise on her eyelid and stitching tape on her eyebrow.

A 27-year-old man was later arrested and charged over the incident.

The following month, Cardi B hurled her microphone at a concertgoer, after they threw a drink at her on stage.

The incident occurred while the rapper was performing at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas.

In a video that went viral, the mom-of-two was singing her hit song Bodak Yellow when a person in the front row drenched her with their drink. Cardi immediately retaliated by throwing her microphone at them, before security appeared to escort them away.