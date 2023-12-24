WATCH: First look at Dancing With The Stars 2024

The first look at Dancing With The Stars has been revealed.

The highly-anticipated show is set to return to RTÉ One and RTÉ Player at 6:30pm on Sunday January 7.

The contestants and their pairings were recently revealed, with a host of famous faces set to take part in the upcoming series, including Rosanna Davidson, Katja Mia and TikTok star Miriam Mullins.

RTÉ have released a promo clip of the show, which provides a glimpse into the glitz and glamour awaiting the Dancing With The Stars audience this season.

Hosts Jennifer Zamparelli and Doireann Garrihy will be on hand overseeing all the glitz and glamour.

All three judges – Loraine Barry, Brian Redmond and Arthur Gourounlian – return to give their informed, upfront and sometimes tough-talking reviews and scores from each of the live performances to the contestants.

Returning pros include Karen Byrne, Kylee Vincent, Laura Nolan, Salome Chachua, Stephen Vincent, Robert Rowiński, Denys Samson and Ervinas Merfeldas.

The series will run for 11 weeks with the finale set to air on Sunday March 17.

Check out the full confirmed line-up here.