WATCH: Ellie Goulding serenades newlywed couple in nurse’s virtual wedding surprise

The singer sang her hit song Love Me Like You Do

Ellie Goulding surprised a newlywed couple by serenading to them at their online wedding.

Hayley Pitman, who is a nurse in the UK, married her fiancé Harvey Skelton on the internet and was watched by family and friends via video link.

The couple were due to tie the knot the week before, but the ceremony was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The couple was shocked to see the I Need Your Love hitmaker to appear on their screen.

“Congratulations Harvey and Hayley,” Ellie started. “You’re both heroes and we all love you.”

Ellie then proceeded to sing an acoustic version of her hit song Love Me Like You Do.

The ballad was to have been the couple’s first dance song.

Hayley described the surprise and her wedding as “a magical experience”.

“The appearance by one of our favourite singers Ellie Goulding was the icing on the cake. I couldn’t believe it!” the bride revealed to The Mirror.

“The memories of this will certainly keep us both going until we can celebrate properly later on in the year.”

Ellie was fresh from her performance on the virtual concert One World: Together At Home, where she sang for millions of people around the world to celebrate frontline workers.

