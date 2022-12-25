WATCH: Dermot Kennedy performs at the return of the annual Christmas Eve Busk

Dermot Kennedy took to the streets of Dublin on Saturday evening for the return of the Christmas Eve Busk.

The annual fundraiser, led by Glen Hansard, is in aid of the Dublin Simon Community – which helps homeless people across the country.

The Coronas, Gavin James, Imelda May, and Roisin Ó also performed at the charity busk – which had been cancelled the past two years due to the pandemic.

Check out a clip of Dermot’s performance below:

