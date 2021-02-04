WATCH: Chris Taylor does girlfriend Maura Higgins’ makeup in hilarious video

Maura Higgins has uploaded a hilarious video of her boyfriend Christ Taylor doing her makeup.

The Longford native has launched her own eyelash range and tanning collection since leaving the Love Island villa, and has also bagged her own makeup collection with Inglot.

The reality star decided to let her beau have a go at applying her makeup with her Inglot collection, warning him not to make her look “silly”.

“One thing to remember don’t put too much product on the brush… Don’t make me look like a clown,” she told Chris.

“We’re going to do a wing liner, an important thing to remember. Is it done, are they even? Don’t make me look silly.”

After the finished look was unveiled, Maura asked: “Are you f***ing joking? The state of me. I have no words for that, I feel like I wanna cry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins)

A host of fellow Love Islanders commented on the hilarious clip, including Molly-Mae Hague who wrote: “‘Stop putting air into my products’ 😂😂😂😂😂😂”.

Francesca Allen commented: “🤣🤣🤣 brilliant”, while Lucie Donlan wrote: “😂😂😂”. The couple confirmed their relationship in November, after their close friendship turned romantic.