WATCH: Ariana Grande goes public with new boyfriend in music video for charity single

She looks so loved up!

WATCH: Ariana Grande goes public with new boyfriend in music video for...

Ariana Grande has gone public with her new boyfriend Dalton Gomez in the music video for her charity single with Justin Bieber.

The pop duo finally released their new song ‘Stuck With U’ this morning, and proceeds from the single will go towards scholarships for the children of first responders impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The music video for the song features cameos from fans and famous faces, and at the end of the video, Ariana can be seen looking very cosy with a mystery man.

The camera then pans out to reveal her new beau’s face – confirming her rumoured romance with real estate agent Dalton.

Back in February, Ariana sparked rumours she was dating someone new – after she was spotted kissing a “mystery man”.

TMZ later confirmed that Ariana had been secretly dating Dalton for a few months.

Since being linked to Ariana, Dalton has made his Instagram account private – but it’s understood he works for the Aaron Kirman Group, handling high-end listings.

Before Dalton, Ariana briefly dated Social House singer Mikey Foster last year.

And before she started seeing Mikey, the brunette was famously engaged to comedian Pete Davidson following a whirlwind romance in 2018.

Their engagement didn’t last long though, as Ariana called time on their relationship in October 2018.

Their split came just one month after her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller tragically died following an accidental drug overdose.

