WATCH: Ana de Armas shines as Marilyn Monroe in first official trailer for Netflix biopic

Ana de Armas has stunned fans with her transformation into Marilyn Monroe in the first official trailer for Netflix’s upcoming biopic film.

The 34-year-old actress will play the iconic 1950’s sex symbol in Netflix’s first-ever NC-17 rating for an original film, due to it’s graphic sexual content.

The movie, titled ‘Blonde’, is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ best-selling novel of the same name.

The film “boldly reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe, exploring the split between her public and private selves.”

Written and directed by filmmaker Andrew Dominik, the movie’s cast also includes Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.

Blonde will premiere on the streaming service on September 28.