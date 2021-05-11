Home Top Story WATCH: All the performances from the 2021 BRIT Awards

A host of major artists performed on the night

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
The 2021 BRIT Awards took place in London tonight, which featured performances from some of the biggest names in music.

The awards ceremony was once again hosted by Jack Whitehall at London’s O2 Arena, and was broadcast live on ITV and YouTube.

With an audience of 4,000 – the BRITs was one of the first mass events to take place in the UK since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Audience members didn’t have to wear face coverings or socially distance, however they did have to provide proof of a negative Covid test before entering the venue.

A host of major stars performed on the night – including Coldplay, Elton John and Olly Alexander, Rag‘n’Bone Man and P!nk, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Griff, Arlo Parks and Headie One.

Check out clips of all the performances below:

Coldplay

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRITs (@brits)

Rag‘n’Bone Man and P!nk with The NHS Choir

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRITs (@brits)

Elton John and Olly Alexander

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRITs (@brits)

Olivia Rodrigo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRITs (@brits)

Dua Lipa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRITs (@brits)

The Weeknd

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRITs (@brits)

Griff

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRITs (@brits)

Arlo Parks

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRITs (@brits)

Headie One

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRITs (@brits)

Check out the full list winners at the 2021 BRIT Awards here

