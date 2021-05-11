A host of major artists performed on the night

WATCH: All the performances from the 2021 BRIT Awards

The 2021 BRIT Awards took place in London tonight, which featured performances from some of the biggest names in music.

The awards ceremony was once again hosted by Jack Whitehall at London’s O2 Arena, and was broadcast live on ITV and YouTube.

With an audience of 4,000 – the BRITs was one of the first mass events to take place in the UK since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Audience members didn’t have to wear face coverings or socially distance, however they did have to provide proof of a negative Covid test before entering the venue.

A host of major stars performed on the night – including Coldplay, Elton John and Olly Alexander, Rag‘n’Bone Man and P!nk, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Griff, Arlo Parks and Headie One.

Check out clips of all the performances below:

Coldplay

Rag‘n’Bone Man and P!nk with The NHS Choir

Elton John and Olly Alexander

Olivia Rodrigo

Dua Lipa

The Weeknd

Griff

Arlo Parks

Headie One

Check out the full list winners at the 2021 BRIT Awards here.