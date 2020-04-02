WATCH: Aisling Bea stars in the trailer for new Netflix rom-com

The trailer for Aisling Bea’s new Netflix movie has been released.

Love Wedding Repeat will be released on Netflix on April 10, and it stars a host of famous faces – including Sam Clafin, Olivia Munn, Frieda Pinto, Jack Farthing, and our very own Aisling.

The film’s synopsis reads: “While trying to make his sister’s wedding day go smoothly, Jack (Sam Claflin) finds himself juggling an angry ex-girlfriend (Freida Pinto), an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative, and the girl that got away (Olivia Munn) in alternate versions of the same day.”