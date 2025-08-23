WATCH: Adorable moment Margot Robbie’s baby interrupts interview for new Colin Farrell movie

A recent interview to promote Margot Robbie’s upcoming film with Colin Farrell had to be paused as her baby could be heard babbling off screen.

It’s the mother-of-one’s first film since giving birth to her baby boy, who’s name has not yet been revealed, back in November 2024.

“I’m so sorry about that… how loud my baby is,” the Australian actress apologised to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans, which Colin followed up with, “It’s a great soundtrack, isn’t it?”

The official trailer for their upcoming film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, was released this week.

It sees the two meet at a mutual friends wedding before embarking on an adventure of discovery, revisiting key moments in both of their pasts and glances at possible futures.

The perhaps unlikely pairing both featured in notable films in recent years, Robbie in Barbie in 2023 and Farrell in Banshees of Inisherin in 2022.

She and her husband Tom Ackerley have done a good job at keeping their child out of the spotlight but he really stole the show on this occasion.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is set to hit cinemas from September 19th.