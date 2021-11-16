WATCH: Adele helps fan surprise his girlfriend with romantic proposal

Adele helped a fan surprise his girlfriend with a romantic proposal during her ‘One Night Only’ concert special at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

In the middle of the two-hour CBS special, which aired in the US on Sunday night, the Easy On Me singer told the audience she needed them to help her with the surprise — but to do so, they needed to be “really bloody quiet.”

“If you make a noise, I’m gonna kill ya,” she joked, before asking for the lights to be turned down.

A fan named Quentin then began to lead his blindfolded girlfriend Ashley across the stage.

When they got to the center of the stage, Ashley removed her blindfold and noise-cancelling headphones to find her boyfriend down on one knee.

After Quentin proposed to his shocked and emotional girlfriend, Adele reappeared on stage and performed her hit song ‘Make You Feel My Love’.

Quentin and Ashley enjoyed the performance from the front row, sitting beside A-list stars including Lizzo, Selena Gomez and Melissa McCarthy.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Tyler Perry and Gabrielle Union were also in the audience, watching the romantic proposal.

Watch the incredible moment below:

New life goal: Get engaged in front of @adele. 💍 pic.twitter.com/ybfa922aHg — CBS (@CBS) November 15, 2021