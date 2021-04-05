WATCH: A teaser trailer for Stacey Solomon’s new TV show has been released

The first episode of 'Sort Your Life Out' airs on BBC1 tonight

A teaser trailer for Stacey Solomon’s new TV show has been released.

The Loose Women star will host a new home improvement show called ‘Sort Your Life Out’, where she will help six families to declutter their homes.

With the help of Dilly Carter, Iwan Carrington and Robert Bent, the participants will then be encouraged to donate, sell or recycle their clutter.

The first episode airs on BBC1 tonight, Monday April 5, at 6:25pm – with SYLO casting sharing teasers on their Instagram account.

Speaking to Digital Spy about her new show, Stacey explained: “There’s always that one room or cupboard I can’t face sorting out at home but once I’ve done it, there’s nothing more satisfying.”

“One cupboard at a time, we’ll be helping families declutter their homes and get organised in a way that works for them.”

“I’ll be sharing my ultimate tidying and upcycling tips, from Lazy Susans to tension rods, there’ll be lots of great ideas to give viewers the confidence to finally tackle that cupboard.”

The show’s official synopsis reads: “The average family home contains thousands of items that are not really needed, and living in all the clutter is making us miserable. But imagine if every single item in your home were laid out before you, so you could decide what to keep and what to lose.”

“Tidying guru extraordinaire Stacey Solomon has put together a crack team of organising fanatics who will help a family transform their messy home through a life-changing declutter and a budget-friendly makeover. After spending far too long in our houses, it’s time for a supersized spring clean!”

“Stacey and her gang (organiser Dilly, carpenter Rob and cleaner Iwan) challenge the Yaku family to sort their life out in seven days – and in order to do this, they’ll have to embark on a mammoth declutter. Stacey asks the family to try to let go of half their possessions, so they can then reorganise the house.”

“We get to know the family behind the clutter – hospital director Tash, tube driver Lawrence and their four kids – and find out why their home is making them miserable. There are emotional moments as the family go through treasured items, and friction develops as they must decide what to part with. The items they do decide to let go of will be put into piles to recycle, donate or sell.” “Rob breathes new life into some of the family’s most precious household items and offers up ingenious storage solutions, such as hidden drawers in stairs and making a work station from an old kitchen pantry. Iwan gives the home a supersized spring clean, with lots of useful tips along the way, and Dilly shows us all the best way to sort our kids’ toys and kitchen cupboards.” “When the family are left with only the must-keep items, the house is stylishly refilled by Stacey and her team, ready for the big reveal. Have they really managed to transform the home by decluttering, organising and upcycling alone?”