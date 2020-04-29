Home Top Story Was Gigi Hadid’s 25th birthday also a gender reveal party?

Was Gigi Hadid’s 25th birthday also a gender reveal party?

Fans have spotted some major clues

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
SHARE

In case you missed it – Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together, according to a report by TMZ.

The news broke late last night, just days after the model celebrated her 25th birthday with Zayn and her family at their farm in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Eagle-eyed fans has since sparked a theory that Gigi had a gender reveal party to mark her 25th birthday, after spotting pink and blue strings attached to her silver birthday balloons.

According to TMZ, Gigi is about five months pregnant, and both families are said to be “very excited” about the couple’s upcoming arrival.

Gigi and Zayn first sparked romance rumours in November 2015, after he brutally called off his engagement to Little Mix star Perrie Edwards via text.

The pair dated up until March of 2018, when they announced their split via Twitter.

However just weeks later, Gigi and Zayn were spotted kissing in public, but they ended up splitting again at the end of 2018.

Credit: Will Alexander/WENN.com

It’s believed they parted ways for the second time, because Gigi struggled to cope with Zayn’s “issues”.

The pair then reconciled again before Christmas last year, after Gigi decided to give him another chance.

An insider told E! News: “She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed. Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently.”

“Everyone is happy for them and Yolanda and Bella have always loved Zayn. They all have always treated him like part of the family.”

Check out our exclusive interview with Too Hot To Handle star Nicole O’Brien on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

The Cork native opens up about the “indescribable tension” in the villa, her love for bad boys, and what the public reaction has been like since the Netflix show launched:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

On this week’s episode @itsalirose chats to @nicole.ob about her new romance with her co-star, the real tension in the villa and how the public reaction has been to the show. #GossChats is sponsored by @haus_of_jejuve

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR