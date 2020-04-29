Was Gigi Hadid’s 25th birthday also a gender reveal party?

In case you missed it – Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together, according to a report by TMZ.

The news broke late last night, just days after the model celebrated her 25th birthday with Zayn and her family at their farm in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Eagle-eyed fans has since sparked a theory that Gigi had a gender reveal party to mark her 25th birthday, after spotting pink and blue strings attached to her silver birthday balloons.

STOP IT THE BALLOON STRINGS ARE PINK AND BLUE AND WERE JUST REALIZING!!! if it was maybe a gender reveal party.. and Gigi’s holding the blue one…. 😭 pic.twitter.com/CDYoIqA4Yg — paige (@tbslvol6) April 29, 2020

U can see BLUE AND PINK also u can see GIGI CRYING , Maybe they revealed the GENDER OOO TOO EXCITED , uu already can see that smth is HAPPENING , her belly also shows , her face is fuller ,#ZaynGigi #zayngigi #Zayn #Gigi #DaddyZayn idk guys but here are full of facts. pic.twitter.com/ISdtXe9ZOU — Zayn (@_1Dslove) April 29, 2020

My God, why do I let Gigi’s post slip awayyyyy first photo: the pink and blue strings of the balloons (maybe gender revelation??) second photo: baby pancakessss??? third photo: zayn hugging gigi while holding a balloon with blue string omg pic.twitter.com/FB8UTeFuVe — Olivia⚡ (@saidihaveadirty) April 29, 2020

why didnt i notice the strings …. they were having a gender reveal on gigi’s bday too🥺 pic.twitter.com/Zdw24KXRMb — ᴸᴵᴬ (@sykrhaliah) April 29, 2020

According to TMZ, Gigi is about five months pregnant, and both families are said to be “very excited” about the couple’s upcoming arrival.

Gigi and Zayn first sparked romance rumours in November 2015, after he brutally called off his engagement to Little Mix star Perrie Edwards via text.

The pair dated up until March of 2018, when they announced their split via Twitter.

However just weeks later, Gigi and Zayn were spotted kissing in public, but they ended up splitting again at the end of 2018.

It’s believed they parted ways for the second time, because Gigi struggled to cope with Zayn’s “issues”.

The pair then reconciled again before Christmas last year, after Gigi decided to give him another chance.

An insider told E! News: “She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed. Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently.”

“Everyone is happy for them and Yolanda and Bella have always loved Zayn. They all have always treated him like part of the family.”

