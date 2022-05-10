Wagatha Christie trial: Rebekah Vardy ‘had no choice’ but to bring libel claim against Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney arrived in London’s High Court earlier today for day one of their high-profile ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial.

The WAGS are currently locked in a nasty legal battle, after Rebekah launched a libel suit against her former pal in 2020.

In October 2019, the wife of Wayne Rooney claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

Coleen believed this was proof that the fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah has vehemently denied her claims – and is now suing her for libel.

In court today, Rebekah’s barrister Hugh Tomlinson QC said his client “had no choice” but to bring the libel claim against Coleen to “establish her innocence and vindicate her reputation”.

In written submissions, he also said: “The allegation in the post was and remains false: Mrs Vardy had not leaked information about Mrs Rooney or her friends and family to the Sun newspaper from her private Instagram account.”

“Mrs Rooney did not have the ‘irrefutable’ evidence that she claimed to have had: her so-called ‘careful investigation’ was nothing of the sort.”

“If anyone had been leaking information from Mrs Rooney’s private Instagram this was not done with Mrs Vardy’s knowledge or approval.”

He continued: “Mrs Vardy made strenuous but unsuccessful attempts to settle the case but the post was not taken down.

“As result, Mrs Vardy had no choice but to bring this libel action to establish her innocence and vindicate her reputation.”

Coleen arrived at the High Court in central London ahead of the trial alongside her husband Wayne Rooney.