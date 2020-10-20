Vogue Williams teams up with Irish brand to raise money for charity set up to honour Spencer Matthews’ late brother

Vogue Williams teams up with Irish brand to raise money for charity...

Vogue Williams has teamed up with Irish brand, BabyBoo, to raise money for a charity set up to honour Spencer Matthews’ late brother.

The TV presenter designed a Christmas baby bib with the brand, and all proceeds will go to The Michael Mathews Foundation.

Speaking about the collaboration, Vogue said: “It was a lovely opportunity to collaborate with an Irish brand that I genuinely use every day.”

“I’m a big fan of Christmas especially since the children came along. My Christmas bib designs will benefit The Michael Matthews Foundation, a charity very close to our heart as a family.”

“Michael was Spencer’s brother who sadly passed away and the charity was set up in his name.”

The bibs are available to purchase on BabyBoo.ie, and are priced at €5.

Spencer’s brother Michael disappeared on Everest back in 1999, as he made a bid to become the youngest Brit to climb the mountain.

He was later declared the 162nd person to die on Mount Everest, and his body has never been found.