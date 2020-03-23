Vogue Williams shows off growing baby bump in new tanning video

Vogue Williams has shown off her growing baby bump – after announcing she is expecting her second child.
The TV star revealed this month that she and husband Spencer Matthews are expecting their second child this summer – a baby girl.
Taking to Instagram, Vogue shared a new video using her tanning brand Bare by Vogue – and she is glowing in the new tutorial, where she shows off her bump.
Vogue, who is five and a half months pregnant, asked her followers to tag people who are working in the front-line against the Coronavirus, offering to giveaway her tanning sets to health workers and more deserving followers.
In the video Vogue is joined by Irish comedian Joanne McNally, who helps her tan her body.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
I always get asked about how I apply my @barebyvogue tan. I find it super easy but my pal @joannemcnallycomedy is absolutely USELESS at it. I thought if she can do it anyone can! She’s also gas and I thought we could all use a giggle right now. I also thought it would be a nice time to give away ten sets of tan (dark foam, mitt and eraser) to those who deserve it most right now. Please nominate one of your pals that is working on the front line in the NHS in the UK or HSE in Ireland and we will gift both you and them with a little @barebyvogue pressie 💕 #tanwithvogue