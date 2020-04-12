Vogue Williams shares sweet photos from her Easter Sunday

Vogue Williams has shared sweet photos as she celebrates Easter weekend in isolation.

The expectant mum is at home in London with her husband Spencer Matthews and son Theodore, as the UK remains in full lockdown.

Sharing photos of Theodore wearing adorable bunny ears, Vogue wished happy holidays to her 739k followers.

“Happy Easter everyone,” she captioned the post.

“I hope you’re all having a great day. It’s not ideal being away from our families but we have got this! All the love ❤️,”

The happy family were clearly enjoying the sunshine on their apartment roof-top, as they sported sunglasses and big grins.

It comes just weeks after Vogue announced the pair are expecting a baby girl this summer.

