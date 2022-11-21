Vogue Williams shares stunning snaps from son Otto’s christening

Vogue Williams has shared stunning snaps from her son Otto’s christening.

The Irish presenter and her husband Spencer Matthews welcomed their third child together on April 18.

Vogue took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share photos of her OOTD and her makeup, and wrote: “We had Otto’s christening today. Such a lovely day.”

The model stunned in a cream satin maxi skirt with a split at the leg, which she styled with a cream jumper, blazer and bag.

Her daughter Gigi, 2, looked adorable in a floral dress for her baby brother’s special day.

Otto was dressed in the same christening gown that his older brother Theodore, 4, wore on his christening.

Vogue’s close pal and My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast co-host Joanne McNally is Otto’s godmother.

She took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her holding Otto in his christening attire, and wrote: “Am I the most engaged , reliable godmother of all time? No, but am I willing to change my ways for my tiny Victorian, famine baby godchild Otto? Also no .. (only kidding welcome to heaven baby Otto everyone loves you ) 💕💕💕💕💕”

Vogue and Spencer tied the knot at his family’s estate in the Scottish Highlands in June 2018.

The couple are currently living in London with their three young children.

Vogue was previously married to Westlife star Brian McFadden from 2012 until 2015.