'I just want to go home...'

Vogue Williams shares her heartache as she admits she’s ‘really missing Ireland’

Vogue Williams has shared her heartache as she admitted she’s “really missing Ireland”.

The Irish presenter is currently living in London with her husband Spencer Matthews, and their two children Theodore and Gigi – but bought her “dream home” in Dublin back in June in the hopes of spending more time there.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Vogue wrote: “Feeling like I’ll never get home to Howth…

“I haven’t been back since November and I know there are bigger issues but I’m really missing Ireland.”

“Lots of tears today,” she admitted, “Miss my friends, miss my family and feeling so over all of this.

“I just want to go home,” Vogue added with a broken heart emoji.

After telling her followers in June that she had bought her “dream house” in Ireland, Vogue later clarified: “Lots of people asking if I’ve moved home?

“No, we aren’t moving home but we have wanted a bigger space in Dublin for a long time. Now we can all fit and hopefully spend more time in Ireland.”

