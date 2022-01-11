Vogue Williams reveals why Spencer Matthews’ proposal was ‘s**t’

Vogue Williams was less than impressed when her husband Spencer Matthews got down on one knee in 2018.

The former Made In Chelsea star proposed on stage at the Lyceum Theatre in London, after they watched a performance of The Lion King – which is his favourite Disney movie.

Spencer recently opened up about the proposal on his podcast 6 Degrees with Jamie Laing, and the 33-year-old admitted it was “weird”.

Spencer explained: “I took her to The Lyceum to see The Lion King because it’s my favourite Disney film. Not hers – mine. I realised later, this is what I would want to happen to me and not her…”

“We went backstage and there was Simba, Mufasa, and Nala and Scar just kind of stood there. And I was like, ‘Well this is going to be weird isn’t it.’

“I just kind of dropped to one knee in front of a pride of lions – not real lions, of course, this was the West End – and I proposed to her and I think she was a little bit uncomfortable.”

After hearing Spencer talking about their engagement, Vogue brought it up on their joint podcast, Spencer & Vogue.

The TV presenter said: “I heard Spencer talking about his proposal… and I actually felt p**sed off.”

“I was like ‘You know what? That was s**t, that was a s**t proposal’. That might be one of those things… I’d like another proposal. That’s not s**t and not all about you.”

Spencer replied: “To be honest, that proposal has haunted me for four years now. I tried to do something nice… I didn’t know that I’d have awkward Mufasa standing next to me.”

Vogue continued: “He tried to get me to watch The Lion King in advance to his proposal and I was like this is s**t. I don’t like The Lion King. I like Beauty and The Beast. My nails weren’t even done…”

“I fell asleep and he was p****d off at me and I was like ‘Why is he so freaked about The Lion King?’ and then I figured it out why I was on stage at The Lion King.”

“It’s actually a great stage show but like don’t propose to someone there. C’mon, think outside the box.”