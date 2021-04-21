Vogue Williams reveals which major celebrity has ‘lost a fan’ after they were ‘rude’ to her

"Regardless if he didn't know me or not, I think it was pretty rude..."

Vogue Williams reveals which major celebrity has ‘lost a fan’ after they...

Vogue Williams has revealed British rapper Stormzy has “lost a fan” after he was “rude” to her.

The mother-of-two opened up about the incident during the latest episode of her Spencer & Vogue podcast, which she hosts with her husband Spencer Matthews.

At the start of the episode, Spencer said: “Peak [of the week] is a pretty obvious one, Stormzy recognising me and not you. That was an absolute winner for me.”

“We were walking down the street and I noticed Stormzy sat outside this amazing restaurant, that also couldn’t give us a table.”

“I walk past him, clock eyes and he’s like, ‘What’s up man? How’re you doing?’ Gives me a big high five in front of all his crew and everything. I was like, ‘Yeah things are good’.”

“[He] absolutely ignores Vogue. Vogue’s like his biggest fan. I didn’t even bother introducing you because I was so delighted,” he explained.

“Vogue talks about him morning, noon and night, has him playing when she’s in the shower. He’s constantly on in this house.”

Clearly unimpressed by their encounter, Vogue said: “He’s lost a fan. Vogue is not his biggest fan anymore.”

“Do you know what I will say about that, I actually used to love Stormzy. I was the one who bought his albums and everything.”

“But anyway, even regardless if he didn’t know me or not, I think it was pretty rude. You’re meant to say hi to people.”

“I would never just say hi to someone’s husband and just ignore them. It was rude and I’m just saying it here – I am finished with Stormzy. That is it,” she said.

“The only person in this house who bought his album and who listened to him and where’s my phone? I’m going to unfollow him as well.”

Later in the episode, the 35-year-old directed her anger towards Spencer for not introducing her in the first place.

Vogue confessed: “I must say I take that back. Stormzy’s not the rude one, Spenny was the rude one.”

“You didn’t introduce me. You’re such a pile of s***. I’m not that fickle. I’m willing to forgive him.”

Spencer joked: “It’s the beginning of a long and beautiful relationship for me and Stormzy.”

“We’re best mates now. We’re in touch, we talk all the time. It was rude not to introduce you but I just loved it too much.”