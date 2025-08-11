Vogue Williams reveals the TRUTH behind claims of relocating home to Dublin

Vogue Williams has revealed the truth behind claims she and husband Spencer Matthews are thinking of relocating home to Dublin.

The popular presenter currently lives in London with her husband Spencer Matthews and their three kids – Theodore, Gigi and Otto.

However, the family also own a gorgeous home in Vogue’s native Howth, and fly back and forth to Ireland as often as possible.

However, the pair have since put their south-west London home up for sale, with rumours beginning to circulate that they would relocate to Dublin.

However, speaking to the Irish Independent, Vogue shut down these rumours, saying: “I’d love to think that one day I’d be able to spend more time in Ireland, but I think most of my career is over here, and I kind of have to be on the ground for work over here,” she said.

“I think if you move home, you kind of get forgotten about, so I love being over here and being in Ireland as well.”

Recalling her trips home, she confessed: “I’m such a loser – when I get on the plane I sit on the left side, so l can see Howth [when the plane is about to land]. I’m so happy when we land, and it’s really relaxing. It’s good for the soul.”

Despite living away from home, the presenter said she still feels it’s important to instil Irishness in her children as often as possible.

“I like to take the kids home as much as I can. I want them to have friends in Ireland so that they always want to go back, and they enjoy spending time there,” she said.

“I want them to know Irish phrases if they can, like the press and cupboard. They got the free Irish passports, so they’ve got to work for it a little bit.”