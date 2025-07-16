Vogue Williams reveals the REAL reason why husband Spencer Matthews stepped away from their podcast

Vogue Williams has revealed the REAL reason why she and her husband, Spencer Matthews, went their separate ways with their joint podcast.

Earlier this year, fans were left devastated when Spencer left their podcast, Spencer & Vogue, and was replaced by his wife’s sister Amber Wilson.

Although he expressed his affections for the podcast, the 36-year-old announced that he was “moving on.”

He informed listeners that he wanted to “pursue other business interests”, and Vogue has now set the record straight on the matter.

Speaking with Heat Magazine, the Bare By Vogue founder said: “I love working with Spen, but he genuinely didn’t really enjoy it towards the end.”

“I think he loves doing what he’s doing so much now with Untapped. It’s right up his street. And I get to work with my sister now.”

“If I wasn’t doing it at all, I think I’d miss it more. But we’re always looking at ways to work with each other because we really enjoy working together.”

After stepping away from Spencer & Vogue, the former made in Chelsea star launched the Untapped podcast with Jake Quickenden, where they chat with high-end athletes.

Speaking with Goss.ie last week at his non-alcoholic spirit brand CleanCo’s pub crawl around Dublin, Spencer was asked if he believes the podcast will ever make a comeback, to which he casually replied: “I have no idea.”

“I love working with my wife. I look forward to working with my wife on many more projects. We had done many years of that and I wanted to build a new podcast – it was just quite different in nature.”

He feels that bringing back their original podcast would almost feel “like a conflict of interest.”

Now, Spencer has teased his latest project with Vogue, as he posed alongside filming equipment on his Instagram story.

The Guinness World Record holder shared multiple black and white snaps, and shared: “New film underway.”