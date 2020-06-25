Vogue Williams reveals ‘the countdown is on’ as she edges closer to due date

The presenter is expecting her second child with Spencer Matthews

Vogue Williams reveals ‘the countdown is on’ as she edges closer to...

Vogue Williams has revealed “the countdown is on”, as she prepares to welcome baby number two next month.

The 34-year-old is expecting a baby girl with her husband Spencer Matthews.

Taking to Instagram, the TV presenter posed in a white dress, and admitted she’s “really enjoyed” dressing her baby bump over the past few months.

“I can’t believe our baby girl will be here in less than a month,” she shared with her followers.

“I have really enjoyed dressing my bump but WOW it’s getting hot. The countdown is on!”

Vogue announced her pregnancy back in March, and at the time, she admitted she felt “lucky” to be pregnant for a second time.

The news comes after Vogue announced that she’s finally bought her “dream” home in Ireland.

The Dublin native has secured a new base in Ireland for when she visits with her husband Spencer Matthews, their son Theodore, and their baby girl – who is due in next month.

