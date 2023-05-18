Vogue Williams reveals the bizarre reason she didn’t land TV gig

Vogue Williams has revealed the bizarre reason she didn’t land a TV gig.

The 37-year-old was being lined up to present a major TV show a few years ago, but failed to secure the role.

Speaking on her podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me with Joanne McNally, Vogue confessed: “I hate being so tall.”

“I found out today that I didn’t get a TV job – this was from like four or five years ago, one that I really wanted.”

“And I found out that I didn’t get it because the other presenter was so much smaller and that presenter was locked in.

“And they were like ‘We can’t have giant face over beside him because she’s too tall’.”

The news comes after Vogue pulled herself out of the race to replace Ryan Tubridy as host of The Late Late Show.

Last month, the TV presenter announced his shock departure from the chat show, after 14 years at the helm.

A host of famous faces have since been tipped to take over the coveted hosting gig.

Speaking to The Irish Mirror about The Late Late Show, Vogue said: “I love Ryan so much on that show. I really do. He’s so lovely and he was fantastic on it.”

“I do like Miriam O’Callaghan to be honest with you,” the mum-of-three admitted. “She’s great but she pulled herself out which is really disappointing because I thought she would be really, really good at it.”

Addressing whether she’d throw her hat in the ring for the gig, Vogue revealed: “No, I haven’t signed myself up for it.”

RTÉ have yet to announce who will be filling Ryan’s shoes on The Late Late Show, but Patrick Kielty is the current favourite to take over.