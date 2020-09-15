Vogue Williams reveals Spencer Matthews was SNUBBED after he asked famous singer to perform at their wedding

Vogue Williams has revealed her husband Spencer Matthews was snubbed, after he asked Lewis Capaldi to perform at their second wedding.

The couple celebrated their nuptials with friends and family at a party in London last year, after they secretly wed in Scotland back in 2018.

Speaking on their new podcast, Spencer admitted he slid into Lewis’ DMs on Instagram, which Vogue branded “mortifying”.

The mother-of-two laughed: “Lewis Capaldi, who is very funny on Instagram, very funny, how could you even think he was going to respond to you?”

Vogue then suggested her husband was “upset” Lewis didn’t respond, and Spencer replied: “I couldn’t care less! I wanted him to sing at our wedding party, that’s what it was.”

Vogue joked: “Oh that’s all! ‘Hey Lewis I know you haven’t got much on, would you mind, popping down to London to sing at my wedding party!'”

Spencer explained: “I said ‘Hi Lewis, how you getting on. My wife and I are fans of yours, can we discuss you…'”

Vogue then exclaimed: “Oh my god what were you thinking! Lewis Capaldi is quite busy performing at Glastonbury and things like that, he’s not going to come and perform at our wedding party!”

The couple’s second wedding took place last September, and was filmed for their E4 reality show Spencer, Vogue and Wedding Two.

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.