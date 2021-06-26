Vogue Williams reveals son Theodore is ‘so aggressive and mean’ after hitting ‘terrible twos’

The TV presenter has two kids with her husband Spencer Matthews

Vogue Williams has revealed her son Theodore is “so aggressive and mean” after hitting the “terrible twos”.

The Irish presenter shares two kids with her husband Spencer Matthews – Theodore, 2, and Gigi, 11 months.

Speaking to Joanne McNally on their podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, Vogue admitted her son has been “naughty” lately.

After Joanne asked, “Are we going to talk about Theodores anger issues?” Vogue responded: “I thought he hit the terrible twos at like 18 months but now I really think he has hit it.”

“He is so aggressive and mean to all of us in the house and I told him yesterday that he is going to live with another family if he keeps treating us all like that.”

Joanne then said: “Does he take that on board though?”

Vogue replied: “Nope. So I got a timer and I turned the timer upside down and he stays in his room for three minutes, that’s his time out.”

“And he goes absolutely berserk in the room and I know when the time is up because he literally goes, ‘The time is up mummy!’ and screams the place down.”

“He slaps me I don’t know what’s gotten into him lately he’s really quite naughty.”

“He takes everything off Gigi and he tries to knock her hands over when she is crawling along so she falls on her face.”