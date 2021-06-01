Vogue Williams reveals she’s returning home to Ireland to film new TV show

The Irish presenter lives in London with her husband Spencer Matthews and their two children

Vogue Williams has revealed she’s returning home to Ireland to film a new TV show.

The Irish presenter lives in London with her husband Spencer Matthews and their two children, Theodore and Gigi.

The couple purchased their first home in Ireland last year, but they haven’t been able to fly to Dublin to see their new place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vogue will finally get to see her new home as she flies to Dublin this month to work on her “biggest job” to date.

Speaking on the Spencer & Vogue podcast, the mum-of-two said: “We’re taking a month off because we’re going to be in Ireland next week all being well.”

“I don’t really want to say that because we’ve been so close to getting home before that I’m like, ‘Maybe it won’t happen’. So we’re going to Ireland at the end of this week.”

“We will hopefully be there in my new house. I haven’t seen my sister in so long and [I haven’t seen] my aunties, my brother, my nephews my nieces in over a year and it’s very exciting.”

The 35-year-old continued: “We’re going to be in Dublin and I cannot wait. I’m actually going to be filming a new TV show over there.”

“So I’m going to say that is the peak of my week because it’s probably going to be the biggest job that I have done so far.”

“I’m really really excited to do it. I get to work with my best friend Ashley, who’s a make-up artist, Carla, one of my best friends and she does hair and Corina my stylist. It’s just going to be a nice vibe.”

Sharing her plans for her return home, Vogue said: “We’re on our way, we’re going to get a chinese, the day we get there. I’m going to get some chicken balls.”

“We’re doing the cliff walks, we’re going to get a chipper, we’re going to get a Chinese. We’re going to walk along the pier, we’re going to get Superquinn sausages.”

“We’re also going to clear out our house because there’s a few bits that we need to do there. We’re going to just have a really nice time, pretty much what we do here but we’re going to be in Howth.”

