Vogue Williams reveals she’s landed her own radio show

Vogue Williams has revealed that she’s landed her own radio show in the UK.

Starting this Sunday, the TV presenter will host her own weekend breakfast show on Heart Radio.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Vogue told fans: “I am SO excited to share this news!!! I’m officially apart of the @global family!”

“I start my new weekend breakfast show on @thisisheart this weekend. It’s gonna be loads of fun with amazing music and lots of laughs. Hope you tune in.”

Vogue’s new radio show will air on Sunday mornings from 6am – 9am.

In a statement, the mum-to-be said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to be joining Heart!”

“Radio is so important right now because music is the ultimate mood-booster and my brand-new show is going to be packed with the most uplifting feel-good tunes.”

“I can’t wait to get behind the mic every Sunday morning on Heart and hope you’ll join me!”

The news comes after Vogue recently announced that she’s expecting her second child with husband Spencer Matthews.