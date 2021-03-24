Vogue Williams admits she’s had a tough week after a ‘sickness overcame her household’

The presenter shares two kids with her husband Spencer Matthews

Vogue Williams has admitted she’s had a tough week, after a mystery “sickness” overcame her household.

The 35-year-old shares two kids – Theodore, 2, and Gigi, eight months – with her husband Spencer Matthews.

Speaking on the latest episode of their Spencer & Vogue podcast, the mother-of-two said: “We have had a sickness overcome our household this week.”

“Honestly it happened on Mother’s Day, and I was really sick Mother’s Day two years ago as well…”

“Theodore actually I think is the culprit, I reckon he brought it home from nursery.”

“Poor Gigi… it’s her first time being sick and she was in bed with us three or four nights, waking up constantly.”

“Every time I took my hand off her tummy she would wake up and then I would have to get my pregnancy pillow out and have her lying beside me, and I would have to lean my arm on that.”

“So it hasn’t been amazing but today we’re feeling better, and Gigi’s better she’s starting to drink her milk again, it’s nice,” she added.

Vogue and Spencer tied the knot in June 2018, one year after they started dating in early 2017.