Vogue Williams reveals she won’t take maternity leave after her second baby is born

The reality star is due to give birth later this month

Vogue Williams reveals she won’t take maternity leave after her second baby...

Vogue Williams has revealed that she won’t take maternity leave after the birth of her second baby.

The 34-year-old is set to welcome her second child with Spencer Matthews later this month – but she’s not planning on taking a break from her weekend breakfast show on Heart Radio.

Speaking to The Sun, Vogue said: “I love working at Heart and I really want to just carry on.”

“If I was in an office working nine to five I would probably want to take some time off, but I’m lucky in the way I work — I leave my house at 4.50am and I’m back by 9.20am so Spenny will be on baby duty while I go out to work.”

“I can come back home to my babies having only missed one feed,” Vogue continued. “I could bring the baby with me to do the show — they’re really good like that at Global (owners of Heart Radio) and if I wanted to they would support me doing it. But I don’t think I’ll need to.”

“Obviously, it depends on the birth I have but I can’t imagine I’ll need to take too much time off.”

Vogue is due to give birth later this month, and due to current restrictions, Spencer may have to leave his wife’s side shortly after giving birth.

However, Vogue has admitted she’s “not stressing” about the situation.

“I’m lucky it’s not my first because I would have found it more upsetting, but we’ve been here before and you just have to get on with it,” she said.

“Spencer can be at the birth which is great so I’m not stressing. We’re just seeing what happens. If all goes well and we’re fit and healthy, I’ll come home as soon as I can.”

The TV presenter also discussed her pregnancy struggles and how she has been suffering with severe morning sickness.

“I don’t enjoy being pregnant,” she confessed. “I’m still on morning sickness tablets so it’s been a lot worse this time. Just the feeling of nausea constantly.”

“It went away at 19 weeks and it came back around three months ago and I couldn’t believe it. I’ve also got that pelvic girdle pain as well, so that’s not fun either.”

“I hate complaining about it because I feel so lucky to be pregnant, but I’ll be honest — I don’t love it,” she added.

