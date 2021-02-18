The couple tied the knot back in 2018

Vogue Williams reveals she ‘rarely fights’ with her husband Spencer Matthews

Vogue Williams has revealed she “rarely” fights with her husband Spencer Matthews.

Taking to Instagram today, the 35-year-old asked her followers to share their assumptions about her and Spencer – for the upcoming episode of their podcast.

The mum-of-two later shared some of the assumptions on her Instagram Story, and confirmed whether they were accurate.

One fan suggested Vogue “wears the trousers” in their relationship.

The Dublin native replied: “There’s a lot of this! To be honest we’re pretty equal.”

“I kind of run the house and do the organising but it doesn’t mean I wear the trousers…”

Another follower then suggested Vogue and Spencer “never argue”.

The TV personality responded: “Ahhh we’re like every couple. We have our moments but rarely fight and if we do it’s over and done with very quickly!”

Vogue and Spencer tied the knot in June 2018, and have since welcomed two children – Theodore, 2, and Gigi, six months.