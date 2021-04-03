Vogue Williams reveals her brother still hasn’t met her daughter Gigi: ‘It is really sad’

The presenter hasn't been home to Ireland in over a year

Vogue Williams has revealed her brother still hasn’t met her daughter Gigi.

The Irish presenter welcomed her second child with her husband Spencer Matthews back in July, but due to the pandemic some of her family members have been unable to meet the baby girl.

Speaking to RSVP Live, the 35-year-old said: “My mum was very lucky to have been able to see Gigi when she was born but she hasn’t seen her since. My brother has never met Gigi at all!”

“I really miss my sister and I miss all of my aunts but that is the way it is. I feel lucky to be healthy and happy over here in London.”

“It is really sad that we miss everyone but this will all end soon,” she added.

Vogue and Spencer purchased their first home in Ireland last year, but they haven’t been able to fly to Dublin to see their new place due to the pandemic.

“I love our house in Dublin, although I haven’t seen it in person yet,” she said. “I am dying to fly to Dublin to see it now!”