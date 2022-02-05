Vogue Williams reveals furious taxi driver ‘s**t on her doorstep’ in London

Vogue Williams has recalled the disgusting moment she discovered a furious taxi driver “did an anger s**t” on her doorstep in London.

Speaking on her podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, which she hosts with comedian Joanne McNally, the TV presenter revealed how she caught the driver taking a poo on CCTV.

The mother-of-two explained that a car was booked to take her to a job that morning, but the night before she asked for the pick up time to be changed.

Unfortunately, the booking system didn’t update and her driver was left waiting outside her building for 20 minutes.

Vogue said when she got into the cab, the driver was furious with her and she had to explain that she asked for the pick up time to be changed.

They eventually settled their argument, and the driver drove her to her destination.

But later in the day, Vogue’s sister Amber called her after making a shocking discovery.

Vogue said: “Amber rang me and Amber was like, ‘Did you know what that driver did this morning?’

“And I was like, ‘What? He was really pissed off at me. He really had a go at me, he was so f****d off.’

“We have a concierge that sits and he walked in the door and there was a full human s**t with tissue on my doorstep.

“So he couldn’t get through the pedestrian gate without getting s**t on your feet so my poor concierge said, ‘I have to clean up this s**t, but I also want to know who did the s**t because there’s CCTV’.”

The 36-year-old explained: “So anyway he looks at the CCTV, the driver is seen pacing up and down furiously.

“And… if you had a bad curry and were dying to s**t there are so many other places to s**t in like meters of where he did it.

“And he’s pacing up and down furiously looking up and down the road comes back does a half-standing, half squatting s**t, wipes his a***, gets into the car, no joke.”

“I got into the car less than a minute later,” Vogue revealed. “My concierge was like, ‘Did you shake his hand?’ And I was like, ‘[No] he was raging at me.’

“He did an anger s**t on my doorstep and then I get into the car and explain the situation and he’s probably sitting there thinking, ‘I’ve just s**t on her doorstep and she didn’t even do anything to me’.”

The Howth native lives in London with her husband Spencer Matthews, and their two kids – Theodore, 3, and Gigi, 1.

The couple are currently expecting their third child, a baby boy, and Vogue is due to give birth in April.