Vogue Williams reveals Boy George confronted her over claims he has ‘personal grudge’ against her

Vogue Williams has revealed Boy George confronted her over claims he has a “personal grudge” against her.

The TV presenter hosted the first season of Virgin Media’s talent show The Big Deal last year, and Boy George was on the star-studded judging panel.

Last month, Vogue said she had “beef” with the pop singer while discussing his upcoming appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Speaking to Joanne McNally on their podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, the 37-year-old said: “Our friend – or not – Boy George. Yeah, remember Boy George? I don’t. That’s funny.”

Joanne said, “We’ve got beef with Boy,” before Vogue agreed, saying: “We do have beef with Boy.”

The comedian then explained: “He didn’t follow either of us back after we both met him on different shows.”

Vogue continued: “Well it was way worse for me. He followed everybody else on my show except for me. He took a personal grudge against me.”

However, in an interesting turn of events, Vogue has admitted Boy reached out to her over her comments.

During the latest episode of their podcast this week, Joanne asked Vogue: “Do you want to apologise to Boy George?”

“We need to start a correction corner for what Vogue gets up to during the week that we don’t see.”

Poking fun at her co-host, Vogue responded: “Sorry Joanne you were thrown into that article as well and he didn’t text you saying there’s no beef.”

Joanne then said: “I was only saying to Alan [her boyfriend] the other day, ‘Boy George he burnt us and he DM’d Vogue saying look there’s nothing we have no beef’ and I was like, ‘I didn’t hear a peep from him.'”

“But I read the article and it said we were joking so I was like grand.”

Vogue went on to explain: “Obviously the back story is Joanne and I were joking saying that Boy George doesn’t follow us which he doesn’t.”

“And we said we had beef with him and he mailed me saying, ‘I have got no beef with you,’ and it was a little bit embarrassing,” she added.