Vogue Williams responds to reports she’s sold her London home and relocated to Howth

Vogue William has responded to reports that she has sold her London home and relocated to Howth.

In photos published by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, the TV presenter and her husband Spencer Matthews could be seen moving furniture into their new Dublin property.

The move came after Vogue and Spencer also sold their previous Dublin home, which was located in the same area as their new property, for £1.1m.

The couple also put their beautiful four-bedroom London home on the market in October for a whopping £5,950,000 (€6.8m).

Fans speculated that their “move” to Dublin this week meant their London apartment had been sold.

However, Vogue has since taken to Instagram to set the record straight on what’s really going on.

The DJ wrote: “We haven’t moved to Ireland! We moved house and plan to spend more of the school holidays here.”

“We also haven’t sold our place in London!” she added.

The couple’s London home is advertised as a split-level apartment and is incredibly modern in style – boasting three bathrooms, three reception rooms, a bar and the family’s own personal gym.

As well as asking potential buyers to cough up the hefty asking price, there is also an annual service charge of £25,000 (€28,819).

The couple also own a home in Jersey, which is worth an undisclosed amount.

Fans of the couple will know how often Spencer pokes fun at Vogue for her obsession with her hometown, so it is no surprise that their followers assumed they had permanently moved there.

The Made in Chelsea star also sent fans into a frenzy when he gushed about Howth in his latest Instagram post, something the businessman has never done.

Spencer’s ode to Howth read: “In the emerald isle’s embrace, I found a place so fine,

Where rolling hills meet crashing waves, a charm that’s so divine.

“Howth, dear Howth, the coastal gem, where love took hold in me,

And every whisper of the wind, whispered of serenity.”

“At dawn, I strolled along the cliffs, with mist upon my face,

A symphony of seagulls sang, complementing nature’s grace,” he added.

“The lighthouse stood, a steadfast friend, guiding ships through the night,

And in its gentle guiding light, my heart soared to new heights.”

“So here’s to falling in love, with a place so sweet and true,

Where happiness fills every corner, and joy is found anew.”

“Howth, my darling Howth, forever in my heart you’ll stay,

As I recall our love story, and treasure it every day,” Spencer concluded.

Spencer’s noticeable weight loss in this series of pictures sparked concern from followers.

The CleanCo owner posted four pictures of himself to his Instagram as part of a paid sponsorship with Marks and Spencer.

The reality star was dressed smartly in a navy ensemble, but fans took more notice of his trim physique than his outfit.

The post attracted hundreds of comments, with a huge chunk of them coming from concerned followers.

One user wrote, “Oh gosh! Spenny! What’s with the weight loss? X,” while another wrote, “The weight loss aged him 40 years.”

Explaining the reason behind his new body, Spencer has since told fans: “I’m training for a huge event next year. Looking to raise some serious money for a great cause. Announcement coming early in the new year.”

Spencer has been married to Irish presenter Vogue Williams since 2018, and the couple share three kids together – Theodore, five, Gigi, three, and baby Otto, 17 months.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at his family’s estate in the Scottish Highlands in June 2018, months before they welcomed their first child Theodore.